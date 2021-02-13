Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Shares Down 0.7%

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 23,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.42. The company has a market cap of C$137.60 million and a P/E ratio of 95.71.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

