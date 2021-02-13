Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Up 25.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) rose 25.5% on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vocera Communications traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $52.92. Approximately 2,960,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 583% from the average daily volume of 433,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $495,452.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.69 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

