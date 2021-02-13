Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. 1,320,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

