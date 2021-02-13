WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001749 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $208.72 million and $1.26 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.