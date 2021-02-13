Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 748,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 453,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

FREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $108,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.