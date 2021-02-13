Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post $269.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.46 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $282.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 85,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

