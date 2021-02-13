Zacks: Analysts Expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report $48.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.52 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $53.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $205.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $217.23 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $218.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Amalgamated Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at $116,000.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

