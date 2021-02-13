Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNS. Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $69.03. 53,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,516. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

