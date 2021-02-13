Zacks: Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Post $1.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $4,490,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 168,635 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

