Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Tenable reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Tenable news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,219 shares of company stock worth $12,181,987. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after acquiring an additional 689,811 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tenable by 132.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Tenable by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. 818,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,603. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

