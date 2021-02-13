Zacks: Analysts Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.91 Million

Brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post $268.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.20 million and the lowest is $267.62 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $178.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.30 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $967.00 million, with estimates ranging from $948.20 million to $985.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

UBSI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 253,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,750. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in United Bankshares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2,318.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

