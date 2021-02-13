Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post $68.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.96 million to $71.92 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $52.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $246.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.12 million to $248.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $312.34 million, with estimates ranging from $256.39 million to $339.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

ADC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. 682,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

