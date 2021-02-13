Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

AMCR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 4,825,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

