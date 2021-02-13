Zacks: Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.86. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,833.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

OBNK stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $33.09. 50,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,712. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $777.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.