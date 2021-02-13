Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.74. 495,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,023. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $479.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.22.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total transaction of $1,113,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

