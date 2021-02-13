Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Zero has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $105,475.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00304185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00102427 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00033282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000915 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,645,349 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.