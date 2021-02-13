Zippie Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Zippie has a total market cap of $629,172.52 and approximately $1,124.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zippie

Zippie is a coin. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 coins. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zippie is an Ethereum based mobile application for blockchain decentralized apps, protocols and currencies. Zippie intends to offer anyone with a phone an easy access to the world of decentralized apps and services by providing users with a digital identity, wallet, and access to dApp store. ZIPT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Zippie app. “

Zippie Coin Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

