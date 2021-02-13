ZKSwap Price Tops $2.74 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00005696 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $218.85 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00278866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00103441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00080584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00091547 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,082.45 or 1.00113503 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

