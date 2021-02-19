$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. JD.com reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95. JD.com has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $72,792,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $12,272,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JD.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

