1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.36 and last traded at $55.25. 1,825,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,503,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONEM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $997,668.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,974.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $1,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,344.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 926,808 shares of company stock valued at $39,682,385.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.