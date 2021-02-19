2,000 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Bought by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 28.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,841,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $269,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.63. 1,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,167. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.