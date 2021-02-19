2,487 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 898,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 182,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,639,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.08. 18,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,523. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.81 and its 200-day moving average is $222.69. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

