856 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.10. 155,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,067. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $316.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.