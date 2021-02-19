Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.01

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 17235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

