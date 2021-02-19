AceD Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One AceD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $641,612.39 and $5.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000052 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000841 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000100 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

