AGF Investments LLC Has $868,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN opened at $201.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.38 and a 200 day moving average of $203.96. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $1,202,640.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,904 shares of company stock worth $8,397,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.