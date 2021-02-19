AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.1% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 863,916 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,466 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 799,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 171,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.