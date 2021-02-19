AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Ann M. Leen Sells 3,050 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $127,734.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALVR opened at $41.39 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $48.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

