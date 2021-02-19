Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Ambarella is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. The momentum in AI business continued as CV revenues represented over 10% of total revenues. Ambarella witnessed increase in blended average selling price (ASP) due to solid demand for CV SoC (system-on-chip) which carries higher ASP compared with non-CV solutions. Nonetheless, Ambarella’s near-term performance may by hurt by continued softness in the automotive and other markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led global economic and business uncertainties. Global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions remain concerns. Moreover, Ambarella predicts consumer-electronics revenues to decline as a percentage of revenues over the next three years, which makes us apprehensive.”
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $921,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 896,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,641,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $106,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $836,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,403 shares of company stock worth $8,148,313. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 783,874 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 253,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
