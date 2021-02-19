Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.36-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.09 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.92.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

