Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $15.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. 49,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,708. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of -116.48 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

