Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $30,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.87. 1,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

