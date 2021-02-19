Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $48.72 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $48,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

BURL traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

