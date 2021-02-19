Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $54.24 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $54,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 181,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,518,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

