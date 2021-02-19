Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chubb by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.04. 28,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,781. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $166.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

