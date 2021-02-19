Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Santa Monica Partners LP increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the third quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 314 shares of company stock worth $231,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,117.97. 550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,513. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $1,187.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $887.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

