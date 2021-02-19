Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Applied Materials stock traded up $9.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.21. The stock had a trading volume of 608,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,917. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

