Aqua Metals (AQMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AQMS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

