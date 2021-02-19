Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $84.34 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -212.28 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,690 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

