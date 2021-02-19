Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $272.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.75.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $308.85 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.39.
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Featured Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.