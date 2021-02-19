Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $272.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.75.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $308.85 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.39.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

