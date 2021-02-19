Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 40,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,876. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock worth $227,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

