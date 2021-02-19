ATB Capital Raises Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$2,250.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from C$1,250.00 to C$1,290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

TSE:SHOP traded up C$21.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1,777.10. 46,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,851. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$435.03 and a twelve month high of C$1,900.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,561.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,399.45.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,277.55, for a total transaction of C$716,705.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$568,510.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

