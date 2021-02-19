Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AEXAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atos in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. 19,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,491. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. Atos has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.