Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Down 5.4%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $306.03 and last traded at $308.68. Approximately 8,389,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 9,800,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.20.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.74.

The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.81.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 38,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Professional Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 76,176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 119,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

