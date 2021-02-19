Bellway’s (BLWYF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $$41.31 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. Bellway has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

