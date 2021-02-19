Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,695. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

