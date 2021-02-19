Bitcoin SV Hits Market Cap of $4.50 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for $241.35 or 0.00442058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.50 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,596.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.14 or 0.01309870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00031952 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003365 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,657,058 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

