Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. 93,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.