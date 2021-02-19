Boosted Finance Tops One Day Volume of $124,919.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $124,919.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for about $30.02 or 0.00055049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.12 or 0.00568705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00062504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00087053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00070857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00077174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00033710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.91 or 0.00417953 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

