Bp Plc Has $21.08 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Bp Plc owned about 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.97. 7,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,249. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $333.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

